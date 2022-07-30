Dwight Howard Thinks A WWE Run Could Be In His Future

During a media scrum after his promo at the WWE tryouts yesterday, NBA player Dwight Howard spoke about a possible future as a wrestler in the WWE, as well as his future in basketball. Here are highlights (via Fightful):

On a possible future in WWE: “I think it is something in my future. I love the WWE, I love wrestling, I love being part of something that is going to build up our kids, their character and stuff like that. WWE is perfect. I’m grateful and thankful for this opportunity to be here and witness this whole thing, the tryouts and everything. Hopefully, one day in the future, I’ll actually be in the ring wrestling and holding up a belt. That would be amazing,” he said. “I’ve just been watching this my whole life and I thought, If I had an opportunity to do this, I was going to do it with my whole heart and try to be the best that I can. I thought it ended up pretty good. Hopefully, everyone enjoyed it and I’m going to continue to do my best to get better.”

On his future in the NBA: “I would love to play in the NBA. That’s where I’ve been my whole entire life, I love basketball, that’s my passion, I still have years left in me. I would definitely love to play and end my career on a high note, a great note, and then transition to the best business in the world, the WWE,” he said.

On the Performance Center in Orlando: “That would be awesome if I started in Orlando, a new career as a wrestler, just like I did with the Magic as a basketball player. I can’t wait to see where this goes. I’m looking forward to meeting all the superstars. I’ve met the ones coming up to be the next superstars. I want to meet all the legends and one day become a WWE legend myself. I’m looking forward to it.’