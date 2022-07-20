Dyad Revealed as Grizzled Young Veterans On WWE NXT

To the surprise of few, Dyad was revealed to be the Grizzled Young Veterans on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Joe Gacy reveal the identities of his disciples as James Drake and Zack Gibson, who have been off WWE TV for several weeks.

Gacy then proceeded to “baptize” the two and rechristen them as Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, giving them new looks. He teased the idea of more members joining his Schism as well.

It was reported last week that Dyad would be using the new ring names.