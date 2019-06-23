wrestling / News
Dylan Bostic Remembers Wrestling Ryback, Ryback Responds
– Dylan Bostic took to Twitter yesterday to remember wrestling Ryback on Smackdown seven years ago: “7 years ago today I wrestled @Ryback22 on Smackdown! Remember life is about the journey and not the destination. You’ll always look back at the times you struggled and worked to get where you are!”
Ryback responded with: “Back story on this was I was walking in the back and saw you guys say 2 is greater than 1. Being dumb as fuck I didn’t think that was correct and had to come to the ring and handle business. 👊”
