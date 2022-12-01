wrestling / News
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
November 30, 2022 | Posted by
AEW will bring back Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TNT:
* Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Competitors TBA
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager
* Jamie Hayter talks with Tony Schiavone
