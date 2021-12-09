wrestling / News
Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
We now know the competitors for the Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals, which will take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF and Dante Martin end up as the final two of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal, which earned them a match against each other next week at AEW Winter is Coming.
You can see highlights from the match below:
.@The_MJF tosses @BigShottyLee, @TheLionelGreen AND @RealWardlow! Watch the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale on #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/8tyGLmoAJf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021
What just happened?! @lucha_angel1 eliminates @starkmanjones and Dante Martin and @The_MJF are the last two standing to advance to next week's final! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Xw1Tkc7yoL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021
Just when you think @The_MJF is going to do something honorable…Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/lnAgpM6zUc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021
Good night, @starkmanjones – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/uWMw3EhDWX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021
