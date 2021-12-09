Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

We now know the competitors for the Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals, which will take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF and Dante Martin end up as the final two of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal, which earned them a match against each other next week at AEW Winter is Coming.

You can see highlights from the match below:

What just happened?! @lucha_angel1 eliminates @starkmanjones and Dante Martin and @The_MJF are the last two standing to advance to next week's final! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Xw1Tkc7yoL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021