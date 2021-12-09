wrestling / News

Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

December 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF Dante Martin AEW Dynamite

We now know the competitors for the Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals, which will take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF and Dante Martin end up as the final two of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal, which earned them a match against each other next week at AEW Winter is Coming.

