Dynamite Kid’s Daughter Bronwyne Billington Pays Tribute to Her Father

Dynamite Kid’s Daughter Bronwyne Billington posted the following tribute to her father on Instagram…

Well here goes! This will be the hardest post I’ve posted yet.

On December 5th, 2018 on my Dads 60th birthday he passed away. His health hasn’t been well for a while but man did he put up a fight. That was my Dad a fighter and very stubborn!

My parents split when I was 7 and he moved back to England. I saw him when I was ten. After High School, we lost touch because I had questions like how could you leave me?! He moved around quite a bit so I lost his address and number at this point.

In my early 20s welcome Facebook. I was able to reconnect with my family in England and planned a trip to surprise my Dad. I’ll never forget how nervous I was knocking on his door after not seeing each other for 15 years. When I saw him he acted like nothing had ever happened and he was happy to see me!

That same trip we put on a Bad News Brown shoot interview and had a beer together and watched it. I couldn’t be close enough to him. I put my chair right next to him. We hugged and held hands and both cried. I knew in this moment that was his way of saying he was sorry. Sorry for all the years he missed. I flew out as much as I could to see him, especially after his strokes. But eventually, it got too hard for me to see him in that state and of course so expensive to fly from Canada to England. He eventually was moved into a full-time care facility. I felt ease he was properly being looked after. My uncle Mark would keep me in the loop as to what was going on. My uncle and his wife and children took such good care of him to the end. I’m so appreciative of that.

The distance has always been so hard. I’m comforted knowing he’s now with me and my siblings. He can finally see his grandchildren. I just wish I could’ve given him one last hug. But I have no regrets. I did everything I could to make sure I’d never regret anything and I’m proud of myself for that.

My Dad was a very well respected wrestler around the world. Thank you for all your kind words and messages. And for the small percent who still says he was an asshole. Not to me. Never. He had a big kind heart and it shows in the way he loved his daughter holding her tiny hand in this first picture.

I’ll miss you forever Dad