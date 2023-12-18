Earl Hebner Claims He and Bret Hart Have Resolved Their Issues

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Earl Hebner said that he and Bret Hart have settled their differences over the Montreal Screwjob in 1997. Hebner was the referee in that match, which saw the WWF title legitimately stolen from Hart before he left the company. Here are highlights:

On if he thought anything would go wrong at Survivor Series: “Not really. Truthfully, I thought everything had been worked out and settled and was okay. Time to go to the ring.”

On recently talking to Bret about it: “I have a merch shirt that says ‘Damn right I did.’ And a lot of people want me to say, Can you write on it ‘I screwed Bret?’ I go, ‘No. I can’t do that.’ A while back, maybe three or four years ago, I would do it but Bret and I made up. And before my brother passed, we were at a house show, or indie show and he was there and he called us into the ring and he put us over like big time. So now Bret calls me now and then and I’ll call him and we got a good relationship back and I’m not gonna screw it up by writing something over a dumb ass shirt. It’s gonna destroy our friendship.”

On if he was worried about running into Bret before that: “For a long time it honestly it bothered me. It was bad for me, you know, cuz I carried it with me for a lot of years. We met one time an airport, and I wanted to talk to him and he said, ‘I don’t want to talk to you.’ … I said, ‘can I talk to you for a minute?” He goes, ‘I don’t want to talk.’ I said okay, so I let it go and that was it. And as time went on, you know, it finally worked out well. We got to see each other [and] communicate…”