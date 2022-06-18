wrestling / News

Earl Hebner Comments On The Passing of His Twin Brother Dave

June 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Earl Hebner Dave Hebner WWE The Main Event Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, former WWE referee and road agent Dave Hebner passed away at the age of 73. His twin brother, former WWE referee Earl Hebner, took to Twitter to comment on his passing.

Earl wrote: “Yesterday I had to say my last goodbye to my other half, my partner in crime, my road buddy for years, my brother for 73 years. I love you David, I’ll never count you out.

