wrestling / News
Earl Hebner’s Daughter Training With Cody Rhodes In AEW
June 15, 2021 | Posted by
The Hebner family has been well-represented in pro wrestling over the years, and in a recent Q&A Session for Pro Wrestling Junkies, Earl Hebner revealed that another Hebner is currently aiming to get involved with the business.
During the discussion, Hebner mentioned that his daughter Katie is currently training with Cody Rhodes in AEW (via Fightful):
“I wanted my son in the business, I don’t want my daughter in the business [laughs]. She’s at AEW training with Cody and Cody is giving her so much help, it’s unreal. Hopefully, she can be the next Gail Kim.”
Hebner was involved with AEW as a referee prior to the start of the pandemic last year.
More Trending Stories
- Scott Hall On Coming Up With ‘The Crow’ Gimmick For Sting, Still Making Six Figures From nWo Merch
- Kurt Angle Recalls King Of The Ring 2001 Match With Shane McMahon, Getting A Concussion In First Match With Christian
- Triple H and Shawn Michaels Comment on The Way Dressing as The Kliq, Take Photos With Them
- Bruce Pruchard On The Undertaker Waiting For Shawn Michaels After WrestleMania 14 Main Event, Original Idea For Inferno Match