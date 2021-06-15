Earl Hebner’s Daughter Training With Cody Rhodes In AEW

The Hebner family has been well-represented in pro wrestling over the years, and in a recent Q&A Session for Pro Wrestling Junkies, Earl Hebner revealed that another Hebner is currently aiming to get involved with the business.

During the discussion, Hebner mentioned that his daughter Katie is currently training with Cody Rhodes in AEW (via Fightful):

“I wanted my son in the business, I don’t want my daughter in the business [laughs]. She’s at AEW training with Cody and Cody is giving her so much help, it’s unreal. Hopefully, she can be the next Gail Kim.”

Hebner was involved with AEW as a referee prior to the start of the pandemic last year.