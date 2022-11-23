wrestling / News

Earl Hebner On His Friendship With Sting, Is Happy Jeff Jarrett Is In AEW

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Earl Hebner recently weighed in on his longtime friendship with Sting and Jeff Jarrett’s signing with AEW. Hebner was a guest on his son Brian’s Reffin’ it Up podcast, and you can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his friendship with Sting: “Sting and I were real good buddies. And believe it or not, he had his private dressing room, and he always let me dress in his room because we played cards… He wanted me to always do his matches.”

On Jeff Jarrett going to AEW: “I love Jeff to death. I’m so happy he’s with AEW, he’s going to make a big impact. It’ll be well worth having somebody there that knows what he does. He knows everything about the business.”

