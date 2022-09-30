Earl Hebner Recalls His History With The Ultimate Warrior

Earl Hebner recently appeared on a Facebook livestream for K & S Wrestlefest, sharing stories of his career and experiences in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). As part of the stream, Hebner mentioned an incident regarding Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 1990 and compared the occurrence to his experiences with The Ultimate Warrior. You can read some highlights and watch the full stream recording below.

On whether getting his shirt ripped by Hogan was a pre-planned spot: “No! In fact, I started telling them they were going to have to buy me more shirts because The Ultimate Warrior, a while back, would rip every one of them because he was an idiot.”

On his feelings regarding The Ultimate Warrior: “I liked him but he didn’t care about nobody or nothing.”