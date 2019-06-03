Earl Hebner Says It’s Going to Be a ‘World War’ Between WWE and AEW, Talks Refereeing Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

– Earl Hebner spoke with Bill Apter at Legends of the Ring about WWE having some new competition in AEW and refereeing Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing. Video and highlights are below:

On if he was nervous working for a new company in the match: “I was more nervous about those two guys hurting each other than I was in the ring. You know, the ring is great, the ring doesn’t bother me. It’s when I got two great kids, well men now, in the ring, that I’ve loved all my life. And see them grow up from babies, it was a lot of stress on me. It’s like I was their dad, I’m the dad there, separating the boys. I’m glad that I got to raise Cody’s hand and leave because I’d have probably been in tears at ringside.”

On working for AEW: “They’re a great company. I feel privileged and honored to be with them. This company’s going to wake up a lot of people around the world, in the wrestling business especially the WWE. And it’s gonna be great. Now they have some competition. They’re not gonna be just running away with the world, which they aren’t anyway. As long as there’s competition, somebody’s gotta hustle to keep going, and be on top.”

On if he thinks there will be a new era of competition between the two: “Probably. It’s gonna be a world war, believe me. And his company, it’s just so many good things for me to say about AEW. It’s hard to get it all on.”

On the mood in the locker room: “Great! There’s happiness, joking, laughing. It’s not like you’re a prison anymore. It’s like you’re enjoying what you do and you do it the best that you can do when you’re not under pressure and they give you the leeway, they give you the keys and you go with it.”

On if he wants to referee the World Title match at All Out: “I’m going to leave that up to AEW. They can choose whoever they want. In all honesty, I’d like to see one of the other refs get the opportunity to do that because I’ve been there and it would give them a great honor. And myself too. I would rather see a new — somebody else besides Earl Hebner.”

