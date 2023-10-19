Early Royal Rumble Betting Odds Favor LA Knight, The Rock, Nia Jax & Raquel Rodriguez

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble happens in January and while no matches or participants have been named, the early betting odds are out. LA Knight and The Rock are currently favored to win the men’s match, while Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez are favored to win the women’s. You can find the odds below, via BetOnline:

2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Winner

LA Knight 5/2 (+250)

The Rock 5/2 (+250)

Gunther 4/1

Drew McIntyre 5/1

Jey Uso 5/1

Sami Zayn 5/1

Cody Rhodes 6/1

Damian Priest 10/1

Kevin Owens 10/1

Seth Rollins 10/1

Brock Lesnar 16/1

Jimmy Uso 20/1

Randy Orton 20/1

Austin Theory 25/1

CM Punk 25/1

Dominik Mysterio 25/1

Roman Reigns 25/1

Solo Sikoa 25/1

Bobby Lashley 40/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 40/1

Big E 50/1

Bronson Reed 50/1

Grayson Waller 50/1

Sheamus 50/1

AJ Styles 66/1

Bron Breakker 66/1

Carmelo Hayes 66/1

Chad Gable 66/1

Finn Balor 66/1

Ilja Dragunov 66/1

Montez Ford 66/1

Carlito 100/1

JD McDonagh 100/1

John Cena 100/1

Logan Paul 100/1

Otis 100/1

Rey Mysterio 100/1

Ricochet 100/1

Santos Escobar 100/1

The Miz 100/1

Tommaso Ciampa 100/1

Trick Williams 100/1

Wes Lee 100/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin 250/1

2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Winner

Nia Jax 3/1

Raquel Rodriguez 3/1

Becky Lynch 4/1

Iyo Sky 4/1

Rhea Ripley 4/1

Bianca Belair 5/1

Charlotte Flair 5/1

Asuka 6/1

Bayley 10/1

Jade Cargill 12/1

Liv Morgan 25/1

Shayna Baszler 25/1

Zoey Stark 40/1

Piper Niven 50/1

Ronda Rousey 50/1

Roxanne Perez 50/1

Shotzi 50/1

Trish Stratus 50/1

Chelsea Green 66/1

Dakota Kai 80/1

Alba Fyre 100/1

Blair Davenport 100/1

Brie Bella 100/1

Candice LeRae 100/1

Carmella 100/1

Indi Hartwell 100/1

Isla Dawn 100/1

Lita 100/1

Maryse 100/1

Mia Yim 100/1

Michelle McCool 100/1

Natalya 100/1

Nikki Bella 100/1

Nikki Cross 100/1

Tamina 100/1

Tegan Nox 100/1

Xia Li 100/1

Zelina Vega 100/1