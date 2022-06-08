Early Betting Lines Open for Rumored The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match at WrestleMania 39

– The match is not yet official, but an early betting line has opened for a prospective match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at next year’s WrestleMania 39. Currently, the early betting odds from BetOnline have WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the favorite to win the match at -175. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the betting underdog at +135. Here are the current betting odds:

Wrestlemania 39

The Rock +135 (27/20)

Roman Reigns -175 (4/7)

The match is not yet official. However, it did get teased during an episode of the sitcom, Young Rock, on NBC. Both The Rock and Roman Reigns have spoken about being open to the matchup before as well.

WrestleMania 39 will be a two-day event on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023. Both nights will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.