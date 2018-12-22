Early Betting Odds For 2019 Royal Rumble: Seth Rollins Is The New Favorite

SkyBet (via Odds Checker) has revealed their latest betting odds for the 2019 men’s and women’s Royal Rumble. At this time, Seth Rollins is the 13/8 favorite to win the men’s rumble. Other contenders include:

Drew McIntyre 5/2

The Miz 9/2

AJ Styles 8/1

The Rock 9/1

Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas 16/1

John Cena 20/1

Bobby Lashley 20/1

Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman 25/1

CM Punk 100/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin 100/1

Big Show 100/1

Bray Wyatt 100/1

Jeff Hardy 100/1

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is the 4/5 favorite to win the women’s Royal Rumble, followed by:

Becky Lynch 13/8

Alexa Bliss 16/1

Carmella 20/1

Ember Moon 20/1

Bayley 25/1

Nia Jax 25/1

Sasha Banks 25/1

Natalya 25/1

Ruby Riott, Nikki Bella, Naomi, Kairi Sane 33/1

Stephanie McMahon 50/1

Brie Bella 66/1

Lana 66/1