Early Betting Odds Released For 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

BetOnline has released its current betting odds for both 2022 Royal Rumble matches, as well as the betting favorites to win the WWE title match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, the mixed tag team match featuring Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse, and more.

The current favorite to win the men’s Rumble match is Big E at 7/2, while Brock Lesnar has 4/1 betting odds. Drew McIntyre is third at 15/2, Roman Reigns is fourth at 10/1, and AJ Styles is fifth at 12/1. The Rock also has 12/1 odds, with Omos at 14/1, Bobby Lashley at 16/1, and Seth Rollins at 18/1 on the men’s Royal Rumble winner list.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is a 4/1 favorite to win the women’s Rumble match, with Bayley (9/2) and Rhea Ripley (8/1) rounding out the top three. Alexa Bliss (9/1), Raquel Gonzalez (10/1), Charlotte Flair (12/1), and Paige (14/1) are included in the top 10 of the women’s Royal Rumble match betting odds.

Here are the betting odds for the other matches that have been announced:

WWE Championship Match Winner

Brock Lesnar (c) -250 (2/5)

Bobby Lashley +170 (17/10) WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Becky Lynch (c) -1200 (1/12)

Doudrop +750 (15/2) Mixed Tag Match Winner

Edge & Beth Phoenix -500 (1/5)

The Miz & Maryse +300 (3/1)

You can view the full betting odds at this link.