Early Betting Odds For AEW All Out: Ladder Match Too Close To Call
BetOnline has sent us some early betting odds for AEW All Out, which currently has five matches announced. The odds include the World Heavyweight title match and currently suggest that Chris Jericho will be the company’s first champion. Meanwhile the ladder match between the Young Bucks and the Lucha Bros for the AAA tag team titles seems too close to call. The event happens on August 31 from the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois.
Chris Jericho vs Hangman Page
Chris Jericho -200 (1/2)
Hangman Page +150 (3/2)
Cody Rhodes vs Shawn Spears
Cody Rhodes -180 (5/9)
Shawn Spears +140 (7/5)
Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley
Kenny Omega +120 (6/5)
Jon Moxley -160 (5/8)
The Best Friends vs The Dark Order
The Best Friends +150 (3/2)
The Dark Order -200 (1/2)
Young Bucks (c) vs Lucha Brothers
Young Bucks EVEN (1/1)
Lucha Brothers -140 (5/7)
