Early Betting Odds For Impact Against All Odds

June 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Against All Odds 8-4-1 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Against All Odds takes place next weekend, and the first betting odds are online. BetOnline sent along the following odds for the show, which takes place on June 8th and airs live on Impact! Plus:

8-4-1 Match
* Nick Aldis: 20/27 (-135)
* Mike Bailey: 3/1 (+300)
* Jonathan Gresham: 4/1 (+400)
* Rich Swann: 4/1 (+400)
* Moose: 5/1 (+500)
* Bully Ray: 7/1 (+700)
* Heath: 7/1 (+700)
* PCO: 10/1 (+1000)

IMPACT World Championship Match
* Steve Maclin: 1/8 (-800)
Alex Shelley: 4/1 (+400)

IMPACT X Division Championship Match
* Chris Sabin: 1/5 (-500)
* Trey Miguel: 3/1 (+300)

