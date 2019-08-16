Early Betting Odds For King of the Ring Tournament: Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens Heavily Favored

The early betting odds are in for WWE’s upcoming King of the Ring tournament, and at this time Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre at the early favorites to win. Sky Bet released the following odds:

Drew McIntyre 9/2

Kevin Owens 9/2

Ricochet 5/1

Samoa Joe 5/1

Elias 13/2

The Miz 13/2

Ali 9/1

Andrade 10/1

Sami Zayn 12/1

Baron Corbin 16/1

Buddy Murphy 16/1

Cedric Alexander 20/1

Cesaro 20/1

Apollo Crews 33/1

Chad Gable 40/1

Shelton Benjamin 40/1

The tournament begins this Monday on RAW with the finals set to take place at Clash of Champions on September 15.