Early Betting Odds For WWE Evolution

The early betting odds have been revealed for WWE Evolution. Bet Online has released odds for the announced matches as you can see below for the show, which takes place on July 12th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

Women’s World Championship Match

Iyo Sky: +140 (7/5)

Rhea Ripley: -180 (5/9)

Note: Current odds give Ripley a 64.3% likelihood of winning the belt.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Becky Lynch: -500 (1/5)

Lyra Valkyria: +250 (5/2)

Bayley: +400 (4/1)

Note: Current odds give Lynch an 83.3% likelihood of retaining the belt.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Jacy Jayne: -1000 (1/10)

Jordynne Grace: +550 (11/2)

Note: Current odds give Jayne a 90.9% likelihood of retaining the belt.