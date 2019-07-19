Early Betting Odds For WWE Summerslam Suggest No Title Changes

BetOnline have sent us some extremely early betting odds for this year’s WWE Summerslam. While there are only three matches so far, the odds suggest that no titles will change hands. Summerslam happens on August 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and streams on the WWE Network.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar -200 (1/2)

Seth Rollins +150 (3/2)

Becky Lynch (c) vs Natalya

Becky Lynch -250 (2/5)

Natalya +170 (17/1)

Bayley (c) vs Ember Moon

Bayley -200 (1/2)

Ember Moon +150 (3/2)