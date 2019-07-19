wrestling / News
Early Betting Odds For WWE Summerslam Suggest No Title Changes
July 19, 2019 | Posted by
BetOnline have sent us some extremely early betting odds for this year’s WWE Summerslam. While there are only three matches so far, the odds suggest that no titles will change hands. Summerslam happens on August 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and streams on the WWE Network.
Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins
Brock Lesnar -200 (1/2)
Seth Rollins +150 (3/2)
Becky Lynch (c) vs Natalya
Becky Lynch -250 (2/5)
Natalya +170 (17/1)
Bayley (c) vs Ember Moon
Bayley -200 (1/2)
Ember Moon +150 (3/2)
