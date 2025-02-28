wrestling / News

Early Betting Odds For WWE Wrestlemania 41

February 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE WrestleMania 41 TS CF Image Credit: WWE

WWE is set to run Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20 and the updated bettings odds are now available. You can find them below, via BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther: (+550)

Jey Uso: (-1000)

WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton: (-105)

Charlotte Flair: (-135)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania 41, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading