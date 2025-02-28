wrestling / News
Early Betting Odds For WWE Wrestlemania 41
WWE is set to run Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20 and the updated bettings odds are now available. You can find them below, via BetOnline:
WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Gunther: (+550)
Jey Uso: (-1000)
WWE Women’s Championship
Tiffany Stratton: (-105)
Charlotte Flair: (-135)
