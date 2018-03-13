wrestling / News
Early Betting Odds For WrestleMania 34 Revealed
SportsBettingExperts.com Oddsmaker Jim Murphy has revealed the following betting odds for WrestleMania 34. A positive number represents how much you profit if you bet $100 (e.g.: a bettor would profit $300 on a $100 bet if Brock Lesnar wins).
WWE UNIVERSAL TITLE MATCH – TO HOLD UNIVERSAL TITLE AT END OF WRESTLEMANIA 34
Roman Reigns: -350
Brock Lesnar: +300
Any Other Wrestler: +500
INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Finn Balor: +115
Seth Rollins: +150
The Miz: +350
MIXED TAG TEAM MATCH
Ronda Rousey/Kurt Angle: -350
Triple H/Stephanie McMahon: +300
MIXED TITLE MATCH METHOD OF VICTORY
Pinfall: +125
Submission: -225
Any Other Method: +700
WHICH WRESTLER WILL TAKE THE VICTORY IN MIXED TITLE MATCH?
Ronda Rousey: -200
Kurt Angle: +300
Triple H: +300
Stephanie McMahon: +750
WHICH WRESTLER WILL TAKE THE LOSS IN MIXED TITLE MATCH?
Stephanie McMahon: -300
Triple H: +350
Kurt Angle: +450
Ronda Rousey: +900
FINAL MATCH AT WRESTLEMANIA 34 WILL BE?
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns: -175
Any Match Featuring The Undertaker: +100
Any Women’s Match: +150
AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: +250
Kurt Angle/Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H/Stephanie McMahon: +250
Any Match featuring Daniel Bryan: +1000
Any Match featuring The Young Bucks: +2500
Any Match featuring Kenny Omega: +5000
Any Match featuring Kazuchika Okada: +10000