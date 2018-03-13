Early Betting Odds For WrestleMania 34 Revealed

SportsBettingExperts.com Oddsmaker Jim Murphy has revealed the following betting odds for WrestleMania 34. A positive number represents how much you profit if you bet $100 (e.g.: a bettor would profit $300 on a $100 bet if Brock Lesnar wins).

WWE UNIVERSAL TITLE MATCH – TO HOLD UNIVERSAL TITLE AT END OF WRESTLEMANIA 34

Roman Reigns: -350

Brock Lesnar: +300

Any Other Wrestler: +500

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Finn Balor: +115

Seth Rollins: +150

The Miz: +350

MIXED TAG TEAM MATCH

Ronda Rousey/Kurt Angle: -350

Triple H/Stephanie McMahon: +300

MIXED TITLE MATCH METHOD OF VICTORY

Pinfall: +125

Submission: -225

Any Other Method: +700

WHICH WRESTLER WILL TAKE THE VICTORY IN MIXED TITLE MATCH?

Ronda Rousey: -200

Kurt Angle: +300

Triple H: +300

Stephanie McMahon: +750

WHICH WRESTLER WILL TAKE THE LOSS IN MIXED TITLE MATCH?

Stephanie McMahon: -300

Triple H: +350

Kurt Angle: +450

Ronda Rousey: +900

FINAL MATCH AT WRESTLEMANIA 34 WILL BE?

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns: -175

Any Match Featuring The Undertaker: +100

Any Women’s Match: +150

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: +250

Kurt Angle/Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H/Stephanie McMahon: +250

Any Match featuring Daniel Bryan: +1000

Any Match featuring The Young Bucks: +2500

Any Match featuring Kenny Omega: +5000

Any Match featuring Kazuchika Okada: +10000