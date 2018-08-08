Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Early Betting Odds For WWE Summerslam, Stephanie McMahon & Cathy Kelley Congratulate Renee Young & Beth Phoenix, Dezmond Xavier Goes Around The Ring

August 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
aj styles samoa joe wwe summerslam

– According to SkyBet (via sportskeeda.com), here are the early betting odds for the WWE Summerslam PPV. The favorites are in bold…

* Alexa Bliss (2/1) vs. Ronda Rousey (4/11)
* Finn Balor (8/11) Vs. Baron Corbin (Evens)
* Cedric Alexander (8/13) Vs. Drew Gulak (6/5)
* The New Day (5/4) Vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (4/7)
* Kevin Owens (7/4) Vs. Braun Strowman (2/5)
* Charlotte (11/4) Vs. Carmella (6/5) Vs. Becky Lynch (13/8)
* Seth Rollins (4/6) Vs. Dolph Ziggler (11/10)
* The Miz (8/13) Vs. Daniel Bryan (6/5)
* AJ Styles (11/10) Vs. Samoa Joe (4/6)

– Stephanie McMahon & Cathy Kelley have congratulated Renee Young & Beth Phoenix following the announcement that they will be doing commentary for the 2018 Mae Young Classic…

– Here is Dezmond Xavier on the latest Impact Wrestling Around the Ring…

