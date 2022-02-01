Early Betting Odds Released For WWE Title Match At Elimination Chamber

BetOnline has released its early betting odds for the WWE title match at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on February 19. The chamber match will feature Bobby Lashley defending the title against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory.

Lesnar is currently the betting favorite to win the match at +100, while Bobby Lashley (+150) and Seth Rollins (+250) aren’t far behind him.

AJ Styles is fourth at +650, Riddle is fifth at +700, and Austin Theory rounds out the group at +2500.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch (-1500) is a huge favorite to retain her Raw Women’s title against Lita (+575).