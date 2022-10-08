Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Event (Possible Spoilers)

Fightful Select as several notes on tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, which takes place in Philadelphia.

– WWE was looking for several props for the ‘Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook’ match, including a wooden bar, whiskey barrels, stools, banners, flags, suits of armor and more.

– Triple H will have an on-screen office setup, as a placard was made for it.

– WWE had shirts made for Gritty.

– The Miz is not booked for a match, but he is in Philadelphia and will be on the show.

– The planned main event has changed several times. At one point it was the ladder match and another had the Fight Pit in the main.

– Sources have been coy about whether tonight will be the reveal for the White Rabbit vignettes or one of several reveals.