Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Event (Possible Spoilers)
October 8, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select as several notes on tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, which takes place in Philadelphia.
– WWE was looking for several props for the ‘Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook’ match, including a wooden bar, whiskey barrels, stools, banners, flags, suits of armor and more.
– Triple H will have an on-screen office setup, as a placard was made for it.
– WWE had shirts made for Gritty.
– The Miz is not booked for a match, but he is in Philadelphia and will be on the show.
– The planned main event has changed several times. At one point it was the ladder match and another had the Fight Pit in the main.
– Sources have been coy about whether tonight will be the reveal for the White Rabbit vignettes or one of several reveals.