Early Estimate for AEW Revolution PPV Buys

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that according to early numbers, AEW Revolution could end up having one of the largest number of PPV buys in company history. The TV PPV numbers were up 26.2% from Worlds End, while streaming numbers (including Triller in the US for the first time) were up 25%. Overseas Triller numbers were said to be closer to Worlds End, although international revenue may be up as prices were raised.

The early estimate is that the show had around 171,000 to 175,000 PPV buys worldwide. That number could increase with late buys, as AEW typically does get a number of late buys after an event. This year’s Revolution is fighting with the 2022 edition for third place in PPV buys, as that show had 175,000. AEW’s top two PPVs in terms of buys are All Out 2021 and All In 2023.