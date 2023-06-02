Early Estimate of PPV Buys For AEW Double or Nothing

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on the early PPV buy estimates for AEW Double or Nothing, which happened this past Sunday in Las Vegas. The current estimate is that the show had between 130,000 and 135,000 buys.

This year’s event is down around 31.3% from last year’s PPV buys from this point (Thursday after the PPV aired). It was noted the final numbers could end up slightly higher or lower based on buys over the next two weeks. If it gets to 140,000 with the late buys, that will put it around the same number as every PPV since Forbidden door.