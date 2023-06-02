wrestling / News
Early Estimate of PPV Buys For AEW Double or Nothing
June 2, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on the early PPV buy estimates for AEW Double or Nothing, which happened this past Sunday in Las Vegas. The current estimate is that the show had between 130,000 and 135,000 buys.
This year’s event is down around 31.3% from last year’s PPV buys from this point (Thursday after the PPV aired). It was noted the final numbers could end up slightly higher or lower based on buys over the next two weeks. If it gets to 140,000 with the late buys, that will put it around the same number as every PPV since Forbidden door.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Critiques TNT Adding AEW Collision to Its Lineup, Says They Didn’t Learn Their Lesson From Thunder
- Abdullah the Butcher Says Hulk Hogan Wanted to Work With Him in WWE Following Match in Japan
- Jake Roberts Rules Out Wrestling Again, Names WWE Star He’d Want For Final Opponent
- Bret Hart Names His All-Time Favorite Match Of His, Why It’s Hard To Do So