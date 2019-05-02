Early Money in the Bank Odds: Will Becky Still Have Two Belts?

BetOnline has sent us the latest odds for Money in the Bank, which suggest that Becky Lynch will still be Becky Two Belts after the PPV. She is set to defend the RAW Women’s title against Lacey Evans and the Smackdown Women’s title against Charlotte Flair in the same night. Here are the current odds:

Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch -200 (1/2)

Charlotte Flair +150 (3/2)

Becky Lynch (c) vs Lacey Evans

Becky Lynch -500 (1/5)

Lacey Evans +300 (3/1)

Seth Rollins (c) vs AJ Styles

Seth Rollins -400 (1/4)

AJ Styles +250 (5/2)

Kofi Kingston (c) vs Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston -160 (5/8)

Kevin Owens +120 (6/5)

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Drew McIntyre 3/2

Andrade 2/1

Braun Strowman 8/1

Ricochet 6/1

Mustafa Ali 7/1

Baron Corbin 10/1

Finn Balor 10/1

Randy Orton 10/1

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon 2/1

Bayley 3/1

Alexa Bliss 5/1

Naomi 5/1

Mandy Rose 6/1

Carmella 8/1

Dana Brooke 10/1

Natalya 10/1

Roman Reigns vs Elias

Roman Reigns -420 (5/21)

Elias +260 (13/5)

The Miz vs Shane McMahon

The Miz -340 (5/17)

Shane McMahon +220 (11/5)