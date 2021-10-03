Early Numbers For AEW Rampage Show Drops In Viewership and Rating

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the early numbers for AEW Rampage, which are not publicly available at the moment, show the broadcast dropping in both measures this week. The show had 594,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s 640,000. Meanwhile, in the key 18-49 demographic, Rampage brought in a 0.24 rating (316,000 viewers), down from both the first and second hours last week (0.32 and 0.25, respectively).

The final, more accurate numbers will be available on Monday.