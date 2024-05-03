Note on Early Plans For The Rock At Wrestlemania 40

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting tidbit about early creative plans for The Rock at WWE Wrestlemania 40, when the plan was Rock vs. Roman Reigns. The match was of course changed to Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, with Rock teaming with Reigns against Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one.

According to the WON, if WWE went ahead with Rock vs. Reigns, there was an idea for Rock to become the new champion. This would end Reigns’ streak just as it ended. Rock would then give up the belt to go back to Hollywood, but would remain calling himself the People’s Champion. This plan would also have Reigns getting the belt back and losing to Rhodes later on. The idea was fought against backstage as they felt it would undercut Rhodes’ big moment. However, many felt that Rhodes should be the one to beat Reigns first and win the title first, and that’s what we got.