Early PPV Buy Estimates For AEW All Out On Par With Revolution

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that early PPV buy estimates for All Out are in and have numbers similar to that of Revolution in February. The estimates are based on B/R Live and FITE TV, which AEW gets right away. As of now, it’s looking to be the third or fourth largest show of AEW’s six PPVs to date, with between 100,000 and 110,000 buys.

If accurate, that would mean that it’s down around 10-15% from Double or Nothing back in May (a company record, and the largest non-WWE PPV in 21 years). But it would be about standard for an AEW show.