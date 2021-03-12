Early PPV Numbers For AEW Revolution Look To Be Strongest In Company History

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the early PPV numbers for Sunday’s AEW Revolution are looking to be the strongest in company history and the strongest for a non-WWE show in the US since 1999. The PPV has earned over $6 million, a number that will likely end up closer to $7 million. AEW will take in around 50% of that due to a split with distribution partners.

The TV PPV numbers are not in at this time.

The B/R Live streaming numbers were up over 50% from November’s Full Gear and are the highest in AEW history. International streaming numbers, depending on the service, were up between 20-40% from Full Gear. At this time it seems as though the final number will be above the record 120,000 buys for Double or Nothing 2020. This tracks with what Tony Khan said, as he claimed it had the biggest PPV number in history.

If the numbers do go up, it will be the fifth show in a row (sixth if All In is included) to be higher than the show before it. That might end on May 30 for Double or Nothing, which takes place in Jacksonville on Memorial Day weekend.

The show was also shown in closed-circuit theaters for the first time. While there are no numbers at this time, there have been reports from fans who say their screenings were sold out.