– PWInsider has a bit of a spoiler for next week’s episode of Raw, which takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to the site, Kurt Angle is scheduled for the episode and is back as a regular character on TV at this point.

Locally advertised for the show is The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. That is assumedly, as most locally-advertised matches are, a dark match.