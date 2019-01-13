Early Streaming Numbers From Impact Wrestling’s Debut on Twitch

– Early streaming numbers are in for Impact Wrestling’s live debut on their Twitch channel. According to Social Blade, which aggregrates statistics for social sites, the Impact Wrestling Twitch channel had a total of 20,544 views on Friday, the day of the show’s debut, and 19,319 on Saturday. While these numbers are not specific to the time frame or the episode of Impact, they are clearly driven by the live debut as the network generally does 1,800 to 1,900 views on any particular weekday or Saturday.

The Impact Wrestling streaming channel also gained a decent amount of followers, adding 1,826 on Friday and 1,198 on Saturday. As of now, the total follower count is 66,809.

There are some important things to note here. For one, followers don’t automatically gain revenue for Twitch streamers. On Twitch, you gain revenue based on ad views for those watching your channel, by donations from viewers, or by subscriptions, which generally start at $4.99 (which is where Impact’s subscription fee is). You can follow a channel and never watch a single minute of live content. Subscribers gain special features such as ad-free access, new emotes for Twitch chat and more, and streamers get 50% of the revenue from subscriptions (split with Twitch owner Amazon and not including fees or taxes).

That said, these are definite increases for the Impact Twitch channel which are driven by the live Impact simulcast. The Twitch stream is not gaining them any major revenue; rather, the ability for fans who don’t have Pursuit to watch and follow Impact makes it worthwhile for the promotion.