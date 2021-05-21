Early TV PPV Numbers for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Third-Highest Of the Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that PPV numbers for television for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash were at 5,500, based on early estimates. Obviously this isn’t as big as it would have bene back in the day as most people watch the show on Peacock or the WWE Network. However, it is the third-highest PPV numbers of the year for WWE so far, just behind Wrestlemania (6,000) and the Royal Rumble (6,400). The other two shows this year were much lower, including Fastlane (3,800) and Elimination Chamber (2,600).

Wrestlemania Backlash also did 200,000 Google searches, which was sixth place for the night and typical for a WWE “B” show. As a comparison, Fastlane had 140,000, which was one of the lowest-searched shows outside of Saudi Arabia or Australia PPV events. The search results were listed under ‘Dave Bautista’, who provided the narration for the show.