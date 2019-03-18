Early WrestleMania 35 Betting Odds Reveal Favorites in Title Matches

– The early betting odds for WrestleMania 35 are in, and they reveal a couple early favorites in the top matches. The oddsmakers at BetOnline have released the betting lines for five confirmed matches, as you can see below.

The biggest favorite so far is Becky Lynch, who is heavily expected to win the Raw Women’s Championship at the PPV. The Miz is also strongly favored to win his match against Shane McMahon, while Seth Rollins, Triple H and Randy Orton are all smaller favorites for their matches.

WWE Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar: +170

Seth Rollins: -250

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey: +250

Becky Lynch: -500

Charlotte Flair: +800

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

AJ Styles: +125

Randy Orton: -165

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

The Miz: -400

Shane McMahon: +250

Triple H vs Batista

Triple H: -200

Batista: +150