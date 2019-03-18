wrestling / News
Early WrestleMania 35 Betting Odds Reveal Favorites in Title Matches
– The early betting odds for WrestleMania 35 are in, and they reveal a couple early favorites in the top matches. The oddsmakers at BetOnline have released the betting lines for five confirmed matches, as you can see below.
The biggest favorite so far is Becky Lynch, who is heavily expected to win the Raw Women’s Championship at the PPV. The Miz is also strongly favored to win his match against Shane McMahon, while Seth Rollins, Triple H and Randy Orton are all smaller favorites for their matches.
WWE Universal Championship Match
Brock Lesnar: +170
Seth Rollins: -250
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey: +250
Becky Lynch: -500
Charlotte Flair: +800
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
AJ Styles: +125
Randy Orton: -165
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
The Miz: -400
Shane McMahon: +250
Triple H vs Batista
Triple H: -200
Batista: +150