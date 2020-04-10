Early Wrestlemania Numbers Said To Be ‘Not Good’, Google Searches Come In Under Expectations, Pre-Show Also Down

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the early indications for Wrestlemania are that the numbers are ‘not good’, noting that the Google searches are below expectations this year. Google numbers were especially down for the second day, while TV ratings for the pre-show were also down. However, it should be noted the pre-show was on FS1 and not USA Network this year, which has a lower potential audience.

WWE usually announces the WWE Network subscriber number on the day after Wrestlemania in a few weeks time. That is usually the high point for subscriptions. Last year the paid number was 1,767,000 worldwide. This year, WWE had more viewers for day one of Wrestlemania, even though Sunday is the day it usually happens.

Google searches for Saturday were around a million, which is “way under expectations.” To put that number into perspective, it’s usually what a lower-level UFC show pulls in. Wrestlemania usually does better than shows with Jon Jones headlining but the current number is worse than a show with Demetrious Johnson headlining. Sunday only had 270,000 (which includes Monday), which is much lower than normal. Only 50,000 of that number was for Wrestlemania, with 100,000 for Charlotte Flair, 50,000 for Drew McIntyre and John Cena, and 20,000 for Mandy Rose.

Of the kickoff shows, the Sunday show with Liv Morgan vs. Natalya performed better on the WWE Network and TV. The Saturday pre-show on FS1 had a 0.1 rating and 106,000 viewers (44,000 in 18-49, 0.03 rating, 29,000 men and 15,000 women). The peak was 129,000 in the second quarter. The only match on the program, Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak, had 125,000 viewers. It was #97 on cable. FS1 averages 120,000 in this time slot this year, while last year had 824,000 viewers for UFC preliminary fights. Sunday’s pre-show had a 0.1 rating and 112,000 viewers (56,000 in 18-49, 0.04 rating, 43,000 men, 13,000 women). The peak was 132,000 viewers for Morgan vs. Natalya. FS1 typically averages 117,000 in the time slot and last year had 250,000. It was #92 for the hour, excluding news shows.

Last year’s pre-show on USA had a 0.5 rating and 749,00 viewers, with a 0.26 rating in 18-49.