EC-3 Things I Loved About Ethan Carter in Impact Wrestling

Last week, I found myself in Japan on business, which explains the lack of a column from yours truly. Having never been there before, I had one goal, and one goal only on my first visit: Ribera Steakhouse. So, after a day of meetings, we would head out that Wednesday night for the legendary eatery.

And I was even lucky enough to run into Rachael Ellering, who was also hitting the place for her first time! She even got the jacket, which was really rad. I, of course, did not.

Still, it was a huge dream come true, just walking in there. Hell, standing outside of Ribera was enough to get this dork to freak out. Pictures of wrestlers old and new adorn the front, and of course, are all over the walls and ceiling once inside. It’s a tiny place, with a few long tables, and then a bar for some more patrons to sit and eat.

I enjoyed my steak (I got a ½ pounder as I wasn’t exactly starving), while I watched the others down the bigger cuts like the Yokozuna and Badr Hari steaks. For me, just being there was the prize. So much history, and so much time spent wondering if I’d ever make it there.

Gold Star Wrestling Fan Achievement unlocked, to be sure. If you’re ever out around Tokyo, and you think of yourself as a bit of a wrestling fan, it’s absolutely imperative that you make it there. A fantastic experience!

Also, huge shout-out to stablemate Jake Chambers for trying like the dickens to find me stuff to do while I was in Japan. I almost got to attend a New Japan card because of him, but things were sold the fuck out. It happens. Either way, thank you, Chambers!!

Suffice to say, I wasn’t able to keep up with the goings on in the wrestling world, and I’m still in the process of trying to catch up as I write. So, I figured I’d take things in a different direction, and once again address some of the things that happened at the recent Impact tapings. Things that haven’t exactly aired yet. So, SPOILERS BELOW and all that jazz. Don’t say you weren’t warned. Again, THERE ARE SPOILERS IN THIS COLUMN , if the title didn’t make that clear.

The scuttlebutt seems to be that, during the last set of Impact tapings, Ethan Carter, III (aka MY BOY EC3 in certain parts), finished up with the company, apparently being written off of TV following a somewhat big match in the Impact world. As usual with my spoiler talk, I’m not looking to reveal every single detail, but just the general idea. And as stated, the general idea is that EC3 is done with Impact.

Now, before I go off with a column that assumes that the general idea is, in fact, correct, let me state that of course anything in this world is possible, and perhaps EC3 isn’t done with Impact, and this idea isn’t correct, and with a bit more time, perhaps all sides will come to an agreement that sees his grand return to Thursday nights on Pop. Again: IT COULD ALL BE WRONG! That’s some expert bet hedging, if I do say so myself.

Almost instantly upon his debut with then-TNA, EC3 has been an absolute favorite of mine to watch. While he did come from NXT, he wasn’t the usual WWE low-ranking main eventer or high-ranking mid-carder that they’d bring over and immediately give the world. Instead, he was an unproven prospect that had been given some time to shine, but not nearly enough time to show what he could really do. As Derrick Bateman, he was a quirky guy with a decent look, but he was never someone that demanded our attention.

From the jump, he was presented as a big deal. There were videos hyping his arrival weeks before it came. He finally debuted at Bound For Glory. He had a legendary feud with both Dewey Barnes and Norv Fernum. Along the way, he went from a solid piece of the puzzle to the main man in the company, and it was always a treat to watch the progression.

I mean, seriously… imagine the current BEST HERE, BEST THERE, BEST ANYWHERE guy going toe to toe, move for move, with someone line Fernum. He evolved. He got better. He worked with every single top guy to come through the company the last 4 years and change, and he’s all the better for it.

I know a popular pick is that he’ll show up this Sunday for the Royal Rumble and, if I’m being honest, it’s a pick that I tend to agree with. Even if he doesn’t sign a WWE deal, wouldn’t showing up for a cameo in the Rumble match be the perfect way to keep that spotlight shining, even if you aren’t exactly in the show right now?

At the end of the day, I’m happy for EC3. Whether he’s moving on to WWE, or simply looking to get a better deal from Impact if possible, he’s worked hard to put himself in this position of power. He’s worked hard to become a star in TNA/Impact, and he’s managed to make himself a known entity while working for a company that is, quite often, derided for its lack of ability to market itself or its wrestlers.

That said, I figured I’d borrow from the old Smart Marks format, and give you three of my favorite moments that involved EC3 during his time in Impact. They’re not necessarily my top three, but that’s only because I’m not sure if I could reliably put that list together. He’s had a ton of moments I loved, quite frankly. That’s why he’s MY BOY!

Hair vs. Hair

I just loved everything about this. The two had formed quite the bond during EC3’s run, as Rockstar Spud was happy to do anything to help the nephew of his beloved boss, Dixie Carter. As EC3’s light continued to shine brighter and brighter, Spud was always happy to bathe in the glow, and EC3 was happy to allow it.

Eventually, though, all things die. The association between EC3 and Spud would eventually start to do the same. Carter was furious with the world after Aunt D was put through a table by Bully Ray, and he was intent on making somebody pay. When Spud would try to intervene as Carter assaulted Rhino, the cracks in the armor would make their first appearance. Spud would finally have enough of Carter, and slap him, which led to Spud’s dismissal as the Chief of Staff, which was the one thing he took pride in above all else.

That removal led to a brewing anger that reached a furious boil after a few months, which led to this match. A brutal brawl between two men who once shared a friendship (EC3 might say otherwise, but the eyes don’t lie), now doing everything they could to injure and humiliate the other. Spud fought diligently, but was clearly overmatched. That didn’t prevent Spud from fighting until he had absolutely nothing left, however. He spilled every drop of blood he could muster in his effort to topple Carter, and simply came up short.

After the match, Carter would shine light on just what a brilliant prick he could be, as he first talked up Spud in an incredible speech about respect, even going so far as to shake Spud’s hand, and hold his arm up. Had Spud really shown EC3 he was worthy of respect?

Of course not! Carter would attack as Spud left the ring, putting an epic beatdown on his already exhausted rival. That night, for me at least, EC3 went from someone Impact hoped to present as a top level heel into someone that was, 100%, a top level heel. On top of that, he made Rockstar Spud someone that the fans would actively rally behind, after booing the man for years! It was a master class by EC3.

Carter definitely loved to mix in his comedy with everything he did, but I always felt he was at his best when he was angry, petulant, and uncaring about who he hurt with his actions. This match shows all of that in one brilliant stop.

Feud with E_Li_Drake

This wasn’t too long ago, but I really enjoyed the feud. Not only did it allow E_Li_Drake a real opportunity at a main event feud (which he absolutely nailed), but it put EC3 in a different spot than the one to which he was accustomed, and he also managed to knock it all out of the park.

Coming out of Bound For Glory 2016, EC3 was at a new low. He had lost to Lashley in a No Holds Barred match for the World Championship – a match he had to win a tournament in order to secure. Unsure of where he could go from there, Carter was in a bad place.

Meanwhile, Drake was feeling himself, coming off a victory in the Bound For Gold Gauntlet that would determine the new #1 contender. It was a big win for him, and now seeing himself in the hallowed driver’s seat, Drake would start to show some swagger.

I have the clip provided where it all started, but be sure that I simply loved this feud from start to finish. I know that reader the ghost of Buddy Rogers was also a fan, as we’ve discussed it quite a bit in the year since.

For me, it was the complete juxtaposition of the two characters that made it work so well. At no

point in his entire run to the company had Carter been placed in a position of soul-searching. He never had to struggle, never had to figure out a new way to get to the top. For most of his run, he had Aunt D ready to hand down some order that would put him back into his desired spot. For most of his run, he had some type of backup that would help him cheat his way to success.

But now, he had nothing. He had lost, he had no Aunt D to bail him out, and he had no one watching his back, helping him scheme. He was, for the time being, a beaten man. And the guy taunting him? The super confident antagonist? Well, that was the guy who, until basically Bound For Glory, was constantly trying to get ahead, only to lose at the worst time, or to be forgotten by the management committee, or to be held back by some ridiculous proclamation.

And now, the once-down grappler was on top of the world, all-too-happy to rub the spoiled grappler’s face into the muck. It was also a rarity in Impact, as their top face and top heel were on a collision course, and all without the Heavyweight Championship on the line. Instead, these two wanted to prove who the very best in Impact truly was.

It only lasted for a couple months, but the interview segments were incredible, the matches were hard hitting, and we even got a finish with EC3 reigning supreme by forcing Drake to shut his mouth for the remainder of 2016.

When it was over, it was hard to say that there was a loser in this feud. Carter, of course, was victorious, but Drake’s stock continued to soar, and he would ride the momentum he gained from this top feud all the way to a run with the Impact Global Championship, after lasting an hour in yet another Gauntlet match.

It was great work from both men that only helped to build both to even greater heights, and I’ll always appreciate this feud.

Feud with James Storm

As you can probably tell, I dug EC3 most when he went outside the usual comfort zone. When he wasn’t just being a smug jerk with some jokes, is when I felt he was at his most interesting. That doesn’t mean I didn’t enjoy the laughs, the sing-a-longs with the fans, the mocking of his opponents… I mean, come on – I love EC3!

I just happened to like it a bit more when he went to another place. Whether that was a meaner place, or a more desperate place, or, in this case, a much darker place… that wasn’t as important to me. Just switch it up every so often, and I’ll enjoy the effort.

So, let’s just get this out of the way immediately: the blow-off was, at best, meh. At worst, it was hella weak. Injury or not, we had weeks of this vicious, violent feud, and the blow-off match came to a sputtering conclusion. Eh, it didn’t ruin things for me.

Carter losing his mind and eviscerating Storm with the leather strap was an incredible sight to see. This wasn’t even the same guy that beat Rockstar Spud; this was a man who was pissed at the entire world, and he was going to take it out on the man that he felt best represented that world. To him, James Storm = Impact, because James Storm had been there since Day One (if we conveniently ignore his time in NXT). With the company at the time moving from TNA to Impact, and with management goading him to step it up, Carter knew exactly what to do.

As a James Storm fan, it was again nice to see two of my favorites involved in a feud, and much like Carter stepped out of his usual comfort zone, I felt Storm did the same. He couldn’t just cut the same goofy “I’m from the South and I drink beer!” promo anymore. He had to tap into the emotion that was being elicited, and he had to step up his game as well.

It also ended up being, if everything holds, the last real feud for Carter. Since that feud ended, he became Grand Champion, defended Impact’s honor against the invading AAA contingent (alongside Storm and Eddie Edwards), and recently got into a bit of an issue with Matt Sydal, but that was based more on Sydal’s inability to win a match than anything, which hardly constitutes a feud. So, for my money, Carter’s last real feud in Impact, while it may have ended in a bit of a letdown, was still an incredibly fun build up that saw things get very intense, very violent, and very real, which helped to further prove that Carter can do more than tell a few jokes while yelling at you to shut up.

Whatever the future holds, it just didn’t feel right to let EC3 possibly leave Impact without looking back on the moments I enjoyed most. And like I said, there were many more than these.

Feel free to share your favorite EC3 memories below in the comments, and we’ll see you next week!