EC3 Discusses Keeping Adam Scherr’s ROH Final Battle Appearance a Surprise

In a recent interview on the ROHStrong Podcast, EC3 discussed keeping Adam Scherr’s ROH Final Battle appearance a surprise, his promo at Final Battle, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

EC3 on keeping Adam Scherr’s ROH Final Battle appearance a surprise: “Very much keeping it close to the vest. Even with people I trust with my life, I did not tell what was taking place. Because, if some word got out, if some way it was stooged off to the internet. If there were people that I trusted that weren’t involved with it that I did tell, would I lose my trust in them? Even though it probably wasn’t them, it was probably a residual. It’s the art of war, you never let your tactics be known. The people that needed to know, knew. Hiding a 6foot 8 titan in a hood and a face mask in a hotel where there’s fans around, not easy. Using my other men as sort of divisionary tactic. It was a great deception. It was not easy, but it was worth it.”

On his promo at Final Battle: “I am slightly cognate of the fact we are on PPV and time is running and I am still a professional. I definitely want Jon to have his moment at the end of the show and everything else, I didn’t want to rush it. But I knew I kind of had to in a sense. Just how everything in wrestling is so manufactured nowadays. From like walkthroughs and script writing and all of this. I had things that I wanted to say but I am like, ‘why am I trying to remember words? Speak from the heart, say the things you think, let’s feel this entire thing out there.’ I think a lot of new talent, that I am trying to instill in them too, the feeling is what makes it worth it. Going out there with nothing and creating,” he said. “You feel so much better than doing everything you talked about and rehearsed and expecting reactions.”

On why the promo ranks in the top three of his favorite moments in his career: “I wouldn’t rank them in any order, but it’s definitely a top three at this point. What makes it so unique and different is though I had the platform, and I was gifted it, and I thank them very much for it to do it. A lot had to do with I was trying to build on my own and them coming together. Because what I am doing on my own is unique, it’s cool, and people are catching on.”