EC3 Discusses Andrade Potentially Joining ROH After WWE Release

In a recent interview with Fightful, EC3 discussed Andrade potentially joining ROH, his wrestling ability, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

EC3 on Andrade potentially joining ROH: “If he commits—he’s, obviously, a great wrestler, he’s a fantastic wrestler—I think to truly control your narrative, you have to destroy the aspects of your past and evolve. Ring of Honor’s a great breeding ground for it, if he comes in the same. It’ll be cool and it’ll provide really good matches. But, I think to be truly transcendent; he’ll have to evaluate himself from a presentation standpoint. He’s a guy that I would love to see do it. We’ve run into each other many times. Andrade was at a couple of my top 1% parties. So, we’ve talked, we’ve broken bread. By bread I mean we traded shots of tequila. A decent man. I’m excited to see what he can do.”

On Andrade showing up unadvertised to do English-speaking interviews at Summerslam 2019 and his dedication to working on the language: “You know, that’s a rare thing. ‘Cause a lot of entitlement takes place in this industry. Another reason I want to rapture it is wrestlers don’t understand the aspect of this part of the game. Especially if you’re working for a company that’s paying you. It’s not just what you’re doing in the ring, it’s what you can present outside of it. He’s a smart businessman then.”