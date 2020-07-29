EC3 Says There Is A Good Chance We’ll See Him In Another Company’s Ring Soon, Describes His Interactions With Vince McMahon

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, EC3 said there is a good chance we could see him in another company’s ring soon, noting that he doesn’t have a home and that in a COVID world, it makes sense to keep his freedom. He also discussed his interactions with Vince McMahon in WWE. Highlights are below.

On if there is a good chance we could see him in another company’s ring soon: “Yes, very good chance. 100%.”

On why it makes sense right now to maintain his freedom: “I don’t think it would hurt in a COVID world, and that’s kind of the precipice of these negotiations. In this world, we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, let alone three months from now, so companies are going to be hesitant, they don’t want to sign people longterm until the world has settled down and it makes sense and we know where we are going with this and that. I think same thing with talent, I wouldn’t want to jump into a longterm, exclusive deal when I don’t know what the world is going to be. So I think for me, and for the character, aka the reality I’m portraying, I don’t see this guy as somebody who would stop in one place and call a place a home. Like I said, I don’t have a home, I really don’t. And I realize that personally now more than ever. I have nothing. It’s awesome. I am like truly Batman without money. It’s cool.”

On his interactions with Vince McMahon: “I’ve had one on ones with Vince. I’ve been through the wait four hours in the hallways, and they were always good, and instructive, and he saw me for what I am, look good, work good but I’m not the workhorse, but he doesn’t make money off those guys, he makes money off guys with charisma, which I have, natural ability. Whatever promo he saw of me, he saw one promo, he thought it was over the top. I’m like, well, that was one, and you know I can always scale it back. ‘Yeah, but I think it’s funny you don’t talk.’ ‘Ok, it’s only killing me inside but cool man, it’s your show.’ So there were those meetings, and you feel good walking out of them but then nothing ever happens from them.”

