EC3 Talks Artistic Narrative Freedom At NWA, Elevating Titles, More

In a recent Wrestling Inc interview, NWA’s EC3 shared his thoughts on his accomplishments at the promotion and how he compares his own worth as a performer alongside the status of his current title. When asked about his personal analysis of his status at NWA, EC3 was positive and optimistic. “I love it, because I’m awesome and I rule,” he responded “There’s this theory, creative freedom for wrestlers. That’s not a thing that ever should be granted, because if wrestlers had creative freedom, ‘Well, I should go undefeated and be the champ.’ But I have the ability to interpret like-minded direction and collaborate with who I’m working for to push forward the way I foresee business, and the best way to tell a story is the best way to control narrative — the best way to practice art, in a sense. So for me, NWA is excellent. Billy and I have very like minds. I think he’s a very, very, very intelligent person. It’s not just because he’s a Pisces like me, but he’s also a world-famous rock star who has created many brands. So I think he’s very smart looking outside the wrestling bubble, in the immediate, for what would be long-term, grasping, accelerated business growth. So for myself, knowing these things and thinking that kind of way, I love it. Plus, I’m the National Heavyweight Champion, plus I’m probably going to be a world champion. Who knows? Probably pretty soon. And then, plus, if I become a three-time World Heavyweight Champion, I get to finally fulfill my destiny and become the overman that I speak so fondly of. So I love it.”

After being asked about the potential to elevate the standing of the NWA National Championship during his run with the title, EC3 shared his hopes for the future. “I think the reign itself, hopefully it is elevated as every person who holds a championship should in some way, shape or form, elevate the championship; make it have value, make it worth fighting for. I think one detriment we have is just like we’re not on the cusp of the online narrative and the wrestling fans, they ignore it sometimes. And also filming television in blocks, you don’t have that sustained in-your-face consistency I think a championship like that would deserve. That’s something that should be defended weekly almost to really bring its value up. Plus, I beat everybody, so I’m very confident that we can run a National Championship match every week and I’d win 52 of them, so that’d be cool by me,” he stated. “Bringing value to it, it’s not just because I have had some success and some championship reigns myself, but each person that has the opportunity to compete for and win a championship, the idea is to bring its value up for the next person and for the business as a whole.”

EC3 also offered his perspective on contributing to the success of NWA as a promotion. “To help would be to perform the absolute best, to relentlessly pursue this craft, not only from a talent standpoint, but from a business standpoint, to promote, to collaborate, to create within, to build from the ground up, to having the ability to have somebody like Billy, in a sense a leader and then that somebody I can learn from as I try to form myself into my version of what leadership would be,” he explained. “And I think I’ve had a few within the industry and credibility is one of them as well. So seeing through his vision and his ideals and knowing that they’re like-minded, I don’t know if we agree on everything, but I do know that we both look outside the wrestling bubble, the tiny niche that is fallen into to know that outside of that there’s millions of people who’ve fell off and, ‘Why is that? And what aren’t they getting or what is taking their attention away?'”