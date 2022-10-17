EC3 Blames Vince McMahon For “Disregarded” Bliss Angle

Speaking recently with Sportskeeda Wrestling, EC3 talked about appearing on A Moment of Bliss during 2019 and the lackluster storyline efforts he feels spelled his failure there (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler’s history of creative differences with former chairman Vince McMahon are at the heart of what he feels was a “trash” move by the powers at WWE. You can read a few highlights and catch the full episode below.

On his opinion of his angle on A Moment of Bliss: “An endgame to a storyline that was written the day of and probably disregarded immediately after? There was no endgame. The only directions we had were, ‘Anytime EC3 tries to talk, cut him off.’ That was a big joke from the old man.”

On being moved from NXT to main-roster status in 2018: “It was trash. This was something I waited my whole life for… I [felt] nothing. And that’s because I knew the call-up had no foresight, no interest, and it was completely rash.”