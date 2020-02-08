EC3 Hangs Out With Chris Jericho, Jericho Comments ‘Big Things Coming in the Future’ for EC3

– AEW World champion Chris Jericho shared a photo on his Instagram account this week showing him hanging out with current WWE Superstar EC3 in Orlando, Florida. You can check out that Instagram post Jericho shared below.

Jericho wrote in the caption for the post, “Great chat with @therealec3 tonight in Orlando! Big things coming in the future for this talented brother…@allelitewrestling.” EC3 later responded in the comments, “Great advice! Great show!”

As previously reported, the former Impact Grand champion is recovering from a concussion injury he suffered last September, and he’s currently out of action. He joined WWE back in January 2018.