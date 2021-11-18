EC3 Claims His Therapist Erased His Time on the Main WWE Roster From Memory

– Speaking to Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSkripted, EC3 discussed his most recent run in WWE and eliminating his time on the main roster from memory. Below are some highlights from Sportskeeda.

EC3 on his favorite memory from NXT: “I think my favorite memory from NXT would be the satisfaction of the ladder match for the North American Championship upon coming to the back. Trips [Triple H] and Shawn [Michaels] were there and they’re just like ‘Wow’. They were super happy and it was a vindication for my long journey back there. What sucked about it is that I started to peak. First thing it was like an awesome moment. That’s something I’ll never forget. I’ll never forget walking the streets of New Orleans drinking whatever, like jungle juice, and the fans were everywhere slapping us on the back. It was just a good night. That match is probably my favorite memory of NXT.”

On his main roster run in WWE: “With WWE [main roster] I’ve purposely went to my therapist to have it erased from my mind like The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind so I have no recollection of anything that took place in the WWE [Main roster].”