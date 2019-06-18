wrestling / News

EC3 On His WWE Raw Appearance: “Every Time I Make You Laugh, I Suffer More Inside”

June 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
EC3 NXT TV 32818 WWE

– EC3 made an appearance on WWE Raw last night, getting laid out by Seth Rollins after being announced as the special guest referee for WWE Stomping Grounds. New Day then used his limp body to make a six-man tag team bout official.

Following the segment EC3 posted the following comments on social media, saying “Every time I make you laugh, I suffer more inside.”

EC3, Jeremy Lambert

