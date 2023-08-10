EC3 Compares NWA 75 Opponent Tyrus To Thanos

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), EC3 compared NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, is opponent at NWA 75, to Marvel supervillain Thanos. He noted that it will take someone special to beat Tyrus and he thinks that someone is him. The match happens at night two of the event, which is on August 27.

He said: “I guess when EC3 was born upon the world about 10 years ago, 2013, I mean he was a hell of a collegiate athlete. He played lacrosse, he played polo. He was in great shape, he was great looking. But obviously he had a bit of entitlement. He had a bit of privilege to him. He was from the top one percent, he’s the nephew of a billionaire family. But through the trials and tribulations of the worlds of professional wrestling, he became the man who was battle-tested, battle-worn, scarred. He’s a man who’s been through fights, many fights. He’s suffered through the worst, but he’s also beaten the absolute best, and he has the scalps to prove it. So I mean, EC3 in a ten-year span has kind of evolved into, he’s not even fully evolved. Because come NWA 75, I think that final evolution takes place. If you look at the facts, Tyrus, a giant, a mammoth, a huge man, a champion. He’s almost a supervillain. He’s almost like a Thanos in a sense. Can a mere mortal beat him? Can a mere normal professional wrestler beat him? I would say probably not. So I think that’s why, at NWA 75, the final evolution of EC3 has to take place and I have to become this over man I speak of.“