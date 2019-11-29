wrestling / News
EC3 Reportedly Dealing With a Concussion Injury, Currently Out of Action
November 29, 2019 | Posted by
– If you’ve been curious about the whereabouts of WWE Superstar EC3, he’s reportedly out of action with a concussion injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that EC3 suffered the concussion late in September, and he’s been out of action since that time.
More Trending Stories
- Virgil Says He Let ‘A Couple of Girls’ Wear Million Dollar Title When He Won It
- Victoria Recalls What Vince McMahon Told Her When She Told Him She Wants To Bleed In WWE’s First Women’s Cage Match Against Lita
- CazXL On Being So Depressed He Wasn’t Sure How Much Longer He Could Go On, How Bad Things Got After His WWE Release
- Joey Janela on Critics Who Call Him Unsafe and Untrained, Has a Message for Jim Cornette, Thinks All AEW PPVs ‘Blow WrestleMania Away’