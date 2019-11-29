wrestling / News

EC3 Reportedly Dealing With a Concussion Injury, Currently Out of Action

November 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– If you’ve been curious about the whereabouts of WWE Superstar EC3, he’s reportedly out of action with a concussion injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that EC3 suffered the concussion late in September, and he’s been out of action since that time.

