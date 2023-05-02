– During a recent interview with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris for Wrestling Outlaws for Sportskeeda, former WWE Superstar EC3 revealed that he reached out to AEW President & CEO Tony Khan in the fallout of the backstage incident that took place following AEW All Out 2022 involving CM Punk and The Elite. According to EC3, Khan did not respond to his “inspirational message.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

EC3 on sending a message to Tony Khan after the backstage incident with CM Punk at AEW All Out 2022: “I emailed Tony [Khan], not at all with intent to get a job, that’s how I led off the email. But it was when all the initial [CM] Punk and Young Bucks thing went off. Just because I thought he might be a guy who lacked anybody that would just — he doesn’t have a close relationship with [someone] to tell him something. It was just like an inspirational leadership message because, in theory, I do believe we need as much competition as possible for the sanctity of the industry.”

On Tony Khan ignoring the message: “So I sent him an inspirational message on leadership and what it takes to him at one point, never heard anything back.”